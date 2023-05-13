Seven terrorists killed in two actions: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers were martyred and two terrorists, who attacked an FC camp in Muslim Bagh, Balochistan, were killed in a fire exchange on Friday.

The ISPR said an operation by security forces was under way to capture the terrorists cornered in a building complex. So far, two terrorists have been sent to hell by security forces, who continue to maintain pressure on the remaining terrorists. A heavy exchange of fire was under way. Two soldiers have embraced Shahadat while another three are injured. The ISPR said the commander 12 Corps was supervising the operation in Muslim Bagh. Meanwhile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces killed five terrorists during a heavy exchange of fire in mountainous area of Hoshab, Balochistan. It said some terrorists launched an attack at the security forces post in general area Hoshab, Balochistan, on the night of May 11 and 12. The security forces successfully repulsed the attack and pursued the terrorists into the nearby mountains of Balore, using aerial surveillance means. During the operation, a heavy exchange of fire took place between the terrorists and security forces. Five terrorists were killed and a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered. The operation to track the fleeing terrorists into adjoining areas, however, continues.