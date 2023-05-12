Govt urged to cut electricity price for industry

LAHORE:A delegation of Kattar Band Road Industrial (KBRIA) Association called on the Lesco Chief Executive Officer Shahid Haider on Thursday and had a fruitful discussion on the issues being faced by the trade and industry.
The delegation consisting its President Syed Mahmood Ghaznavi, Vice-President Mian Nawaz and Secretary Ch Yousaf congratulated the Lesco chief on his appointment. KBRIA president on this occasion said that industries are being closed and resultantly people are suffering due to overbilling, unannounced power outages and expensive electricity. He requested to overcome these problems on a priority basis.
He demanded the government reduce the price of electricity for the industry so that the production cost of the industry is reduced and it can compete with other countries in the international market. Lesco CEO Shahid Haider assured the delegation that the issues related to Lesco, especially over-billing, would be resolved soon.
