Pro-army rally staged in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Residents staged a rally as an expression of solidarity with the Pakistan Army in Jamrud subdivision of Khyber tribal district on Thursday.

Hundreds of people participated in the rally, led by Provincial Minister for Relief and Development Taj Muhammad Afridi.The participants chanted “Pakistan Zindabad” and pro-army slogans while carrying banners, national flags and placards.

They went to Shakas Fort and presented bouquets to the Sector Commander of Pakistan Army Brigadier Mansoor Abbas.The demonstrators said they stood by the military and assured to render any sacrifice for the integrity and prosperity of the country.