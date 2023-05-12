Portuguese parliament readies to legalise euthanasia

LISBON: Portugal looks set Friday to approve a law legalising euthanasia for people in great suffering and with incurable diseases, joining the ranks of a handful of countries around the world.

The issue has divided this deeply Catholic country and witnessed strong opposition from conservative President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, a practising Catholic. Under its provisions, people aged over 18 will be allowed to request assistance in dying if they are terminally ill and in unbearable suffering.

It will only cover those suffering “lasting” and “unbearable” pain - unless they are deemed not to be mentally fit to make such a decision. It will only be applicable for nationals and legal residents and not extend to foreigners coming into the country to seek assisted suicide.

The law was approved by parliament four times in the last three years but sent back for a constitutional review due to opposition from the president. The ruling Socialists have vowed to have their way this time and if, necessary to hold two votes, on the same text.