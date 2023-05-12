Major issues

Pakistan has immense potential to become a strong economy, but it is riddled with a range of social issues that are hindering its progress and development. One of the country’s biggest social problems is poverty. According to the World Bank, around 40 per cent of the population lives below the poverty line, which means they are unable to afford the basic necessities of life. This has led to a wide range of problems, including malnutrition, illiteracy, and a lack of access to healthcare.
Another major social problem in Pakistan is the issue of gender inequality. Women in our country are often marginalized and discriminated against, both in their personal and professional lives. They are denied basic rights such as education, healthcare, and employment opportunities, which limits their potential and prevents them from contributing to the growth and development of our society. It is vital that we recognize and address the social problems that are damaging our society.
Ayila Manzoor
Lahore
