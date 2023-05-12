Back to school

According to the chief secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), a total of 26,266 students have been enrolled in public schools across GB in the last two months. This represents a 13 per cent increase in enrolment as compared with enrolment made throughout last year. This is undoubtedly a big achievement for the GB government which fulfilled its commitment of providing quality education and investing heavily in the education sector.

Focusing on quality education including improving infrastructure is a major reason for a favourable increase in the enrolment of out-of-school children. This pattern should be followed by others to promote education in the region.

Farah Naz

Turbat