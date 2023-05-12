Back to school

According to the chief secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), a total of 26,266 students have been enrolled in public schools across GB in the last two months. This represents a 13 per cent increase in enrolment as compared with enrolment made throughout last year. This is undoubtedly a big achievement for the GB government which fulfilled its commitment of providing quality education and investing heavily in the education sector.
Focusing on quality education including improving infrastructure is a major reason for a favourable increase in the enrolment of out-of-school children. This pattern should be followed by others to promote education in the region.
Farah Naz
Turbat
Pakistan has immense potential to become a strong economy, but it is riddled with a range of social issues that are...
There are limits to the hatred people have for politics. Do these leaders provide people with monthly groceries? Do...
It is concerning to watch ‘upper-class PTI revolutionaries’ celebrating the destruction of state property. It is...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards the serious problem of garbage in the Keamari...
After the arrest of chairperson of the PTI Imran Khan, the country and its people witnessed an unprecedented level of...
Overseas Pakistanis have been suffering a lot due to the gap in the official and open market foreign exchange...