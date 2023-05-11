Raja Basharat, 200 others booked for attacking GHQ

RAWALPINDI: An SP-led police party is conducting raid to hunt down former law minister Punjab Raja Basharat and about 200 participants in a violent mob involved in attacking Gate No 1 of General Headquarters (GHQ) of Pakistan Army on Tuesday evening.
A first information report (FIR-708/23), lodged under 10 criminal sections including 7 ATA, 353/341/440/441 PPC with the RA Bazaar police station, said that a police team deployed near Gate No 1, informed that an aggressive mob of 250 to 300 people, led by Raja Basharat, attacked the gate with shouts of slogan against the army and tried to enter the building, but they were intercepted by the people deployed at the gate.
