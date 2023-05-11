PFUJ condemns attack on state-run radio and official news agency in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has condemned attack on historic building of state run radio and office of the official news agency, beating and harassing of journalists and media persons and staffer of both the organisations in Peshawar and demanded immediate arrest of PTI culprits and give them exemplary punishment, says a press release on Wednesday.

In a joint statement PFUJ President Afzal Butt and Secretary General Arshad Ansari has called for an immediate enquiry into the serious laps of security to the official media outlets and broadcaster state run radio and office of the official news agency. “They damaged not only newsrooms of both the organisations but also beaten and harassed the staffers which is unwanted and unacceptable” they said.

They said state run radio Peshawar building is a historic building which was constructed in 1935 and due to the emerging law and order situation ‘concrete steps’ should have been taken for the protection of it and official news agency offices. “We are deranged and upset over damages done to the state run radio and the official news agency offices in Peshawar and urge for the arrest of culprits” the statement said.

They said that media persons, cameramen and DSNG staff are being attacked in different cities by political workers of a party which is disturbing and alarming.

The PFUJ leadership called for immediate and urgent security and safety measures for the media houses across Pakistan and for the protection of journalists and media workers of both private and public sector media houses due to the worsening law and order situation.

“Lives of journalists and media workers are directly exposed to the miscreants due to their job requirements” they said.