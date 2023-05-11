140 projects displayed at GIK Institute’s IOH

SWABI: Final-year students, who acquire education in 11 disciplines of engineering and management sciences in Ghulam Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, have displayed a total 140 research projects in the two Industrial Open House (IOH) and representatives of 60 organisations, including multinational and national companies showed up here on Wednesday.

Engr Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, chairman of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), who was chief guest on the occasion, inaugurated the two-day event. Engr Dr Nasir Mahmood Khan, secretary of PEC, was guest of honour.

Officials of the companies, Pro-Rector Academics Prof Dr Mohammad Hasan Zaidi, Pro-Rector administration and finance Sardar Aminullah Khan, academia of various universities and students participated in the gathering.

IOH is one of the major events in which a group of students in every faculty work for the entire year on a project under the guidance of their professors, displaying it in the two-day event, aiming to show that they have developed new indigenous technology to facilitate people and solve their confronting problems.

The representatives of the multinational and national companies from across the country observe and evaluate the projects of the students and conduct their interview on the spot for jobs in their organisations before the convocation, which is expected to be held in June.

The PEC chairman visited all the research projects and asked the students about their work importance and the benefits of how they can prove helpful in the economic development and prosperity of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Najeeb Haroon said that he was impressed by the final year students’ quality and diversity of work, demonstrating skills and knowledge in various fields such as electrical, mechanical, computer, chemical, materials, management, entrepreneurship, etc.

He invited the industry representatives to interact with the graduating students and explore opportunities for collaboration, employment, and internship.“Industry is an important stakeholder and partner of education and profession, as it provides the demand, feedback, support and resources for various activities,” he added.

Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector of GIK Institute, said that gathering of the industry representatives, academia and students help them to interact with each other to identify the problems and hurdles in the industrial growth and find ways to move forward.