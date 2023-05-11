PDMA to formulate DRM Policy

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has started formulating the province’s first-ever Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Policy.

In this connection, an in-house discussion was held at the PDMA Headquarters committee room, chaired by the Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department Abdul Basit and Director General PDMA Janat Gul Afridi.

The session was facilitated by Director DRM Muhammad Amin and DRM Specialist Ismail Khan. The forum agreed that the policy would be all-encompassing and would be drafted within three months.

A press release said the PDMA KP already prepares Monsoon Contingency Plan, Heat Wave Plan, and Winter Contingency Plan every year under the guidance of Relief Department, Khyber Pakht-unkhwa.