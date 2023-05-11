PDMA to formulate DRM Policy

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has started formulating the province’s first-ever Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Policy.
In this connection, an in-house discussion was held at the PDMA Headquarters committee room, chaired by the Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department Abdul Basit and Director General PDMA Janat Gul Afridi.
The session was facilitated by Director DRM Muhammad Amin and DRM Specialist Ismail Khan. The forum agreed that the policy would be all-encompassing and would be drafted within three months.
A press release said the PDMA KP already prepares Monsoon Contingency Plan, Heat Wave Plan, and Winter Contingency Plan every year under the guidance of Relief Department, Khyber Pakht-unkhwa.
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decried violent incidents in the country that followed the...
KARACHI: The Sindh government is willing to reserve a ground along with due facilities to let the Pakistan...
KARACHI: A sessions court dismissed on Wednesday an application seeking registration of an FIR against Karachi...
LAHORE: Three men were found dead in different parts of the City on Wednesday. A 40-year-old man was recovered dead...
LAHORE: Provincial Livestock and Dairy Development Department organised a workshop on Identification and Traceability...
LAHORE: Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram visited Services Hospital. He met the family of DIG Operations Lahore...