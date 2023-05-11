LAHORE :In the wake of protests across the country, including Lahore, public transporters shut down vehicles in view of the tense situation.
The transporters said that they were not bringing the vehicles on the roads due to the tense situation, there is a fear of damage to the vehicles due to the protests, as soon as the situation in the country improves, they will drive the vehicles, they said.
