KATI slams SSGC overbilling

KARACHI: The industrial sector termed the overbilling by Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) ‘unacceptable’ and demanded the company to withdraw its additional bills, a statement said on Wednesday.

Industries complained about the SSGC’s additional billing to the consumers across the province. Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President Faraz Ur Rehman said heavy bills are not acceptable despite the non-supply of gas to consumers. He said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) should take notice of this situation.

Rehman pointed out that due to the gas shortage across the country, consumers were spending to buy expensive LPG, while industrial units were bearing the burden of imported RLNG. And to make the situation worse, SSGC was sending multiple additional bills to the customers. He lamented that the officials of the gas utility company were not even listening to the complaints being filed by the public. Rehman demanded SSGC MD Imran Muniar and Federal Minister of Energy Musaddiq Malik to immediately withdraw the extra bills issued to the public.