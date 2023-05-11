In alleged audios, PTI Tigers told to target army

A screengrab of an alleged leaked audio clip of PTI leaders — GeoNews

ISLAMABAD: A number of purported audios of PTI leaders have come to the surface inciting the PTI Tiger Force members to attack the key military installations and provoke a civil war in the country.



PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid has come under scrutiny after her alleged leaked audio recordings suggest her involvement in directing the PTI Tiger Force to launch an attack on the Lahore Corps Commander’s House or Jinnah House.

The audio leak captures the alleged conversation between Rashid and another individual Ijaz Minhas. According to the leaked audio, Yasmin Rashid is heard instructing the rioters to go to Jinnah House. A worker is heard suggesting that they all go together, while the PTI leader suggests against it.

She rather incites them to reach the location at the earliest and attack it. In a separate audio recording, Yasmin Rashid is heard discussing the situation after the attack on Jinnah House, stating that the rioters were repelled by a water cannon. She asks whether they should go to Liberty or stay where they are, to which Ijaz Minhas responds evasively.

Minhas suggests that Liberty is the best place to sit, mentioning they would arrange carpets and set up a camp there.

He concludes the conversation by saying that the protesters (who stormed Jinnah House) had done what was required, and it was time to give the call for assembling at night.

These leaked audio recordings have raised serious questions about Yasmin Rashid’s alleged involvement in inciting the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander House.

In another purported leaked audio clip, PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry can be heard telling another person — believed to be his son Ali Chaudhry — that the protesters had ransacked the Corps Commander’s House and everything in the house, including the flowerpots, had been destroyed. He said three people had sustained bullet injuries.

When his son asked if shots were fired as well, Chaudhry replied in the affirmative saying first they fired shots followed by an entire burst.

“Nothing is left of the house, from flowerpot to everything, has been blown away,” the PTI senator allegedly says.

“The myth has been broken,” the PTI senator’s son remarks as he boasts about the attack on the top military commander’s residence in Lahore.

Apart from this, another audio leak purportedly featuring PTI leaders Sheikh Imtiaz and Sagheer Warraich has come to light in which Warraich asks: “Sheikh Sahib should keep his areas closed or central point?”

The two leaders were also discussing the demonstration at the Corps Commander House. “We have gathered at the Corps Commander House,” Imtiaz told Warraich. “Then we also get there?” asks Warraich to which Imtiaz responds in the affirmative.

In another purported audio message to the party activists, PTI ticket holder Ibad Farooq claims that he, along with PTI leader Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry and Mahmoodur Rasheed, has reached the Lahore Corps Commander House.

Farooq allegedly says they have received clear instructions from Yasmin Rashid to set the Corps Commander House on fire and that Ejaz Chaudhry has instructed them not to halt their actions until the release of the PTI chairman. Farooq directs the PTI members — referred to as PTI Tigers — to immediately gather at the Corps Commander’s House.

In yet another purported audio, a PTI Tiger Force member from Gujranwala is heard advising the party workers to ‘let the civil war’ happen.

In the purported audio, Imad Ali Butt, the Tiger Force member, supports the siege and closure of offices of CPO, RPO and DCO as well as the residences of PMLN Gujranwala leaders like Khurram Dastgir and Imran Khalid Butt.

He is heard allegedly floating the idea of laying a siege to the houses of opponents rather than just blocking areas like Chan da Qila or parts of GT Road.

In yet another purported audio, PTI lawyer and former governor Punjab Khawaja Ahmed Tariq Raheem is heard discussing an attack on the ISI office, Islamabad, that also resulted in human casualties.

“See, I have sent you on WhatsApp; they have made an attack on the ISI at Aabpara, seven to eight persons have been killed,” Khawaja Ahmed Tariq Raheem tells Hashim, a PTI worker in the purported audio. Hashim responds with ‘OK’ to Tariq.

A few days ago, Tariq Raheem’s name also surfaced when an alleged audio of two women, including the mother-in-law of a serving judge and relative of Khawaja Ahmed Tariq Raheem, came to surface expressing support to the PTI Chairman Imran Khan.