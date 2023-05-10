Imran has been arrested, let’s go, Fawad tells brother

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.—Screenshot of a Twitter video on December 5, 2022

KARACHI: As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan arrived for an appearance before the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday to seek an extension of his bail in FIRs registered against him for making statements against state institutions, several PTI leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry and his brother Faisal Chaudhry Advocate, were present in the courtroom, as were many media persons.

The PTI leaders were expecting Khan to be granted an extension of bail and looked satisfied as an anti-terrorism court had already given him bail in seven cases till May 23.

However, doubts emerged when it was learnt that the PTI chairman was getting biometrics done, and when Rangers personnel arrested him in connection with a NAB investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case and for allegedly hurling threats against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Faisal Chaudhry Advocate opened a window of the IHC and asked lawyers present outside to protest.

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry grabbed his brother by the hand and was heard saying: “Imran phharya gaya ay, chal aaja [Irman Khan has been arrested. Let’s go.” After saying that, he went back and sat on his chair in the courtroom, the UK media reported.