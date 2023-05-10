Imran has been arrested, let’s go, Fawad tells brother

KARACHI: As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan arrived for an appearance before the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday to seek an extension of his bail in FIRs registered against him for making statements against state institutions, several PTI leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry and his brother Faisal Chaudhry Advocate, were present in the courtroom, as were many media persons.
The PTI leaders were expecting Khan to be granted an extension of bail and looked satisfied as an anti-terrorism court had already given him bail in seven cases till May 23.
However, doubts emerged when it was learnt that the PTI chairman was getting biometrics done, and when Rangers personnel arrested him in connection with a NAB investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case and for allegedly hurling threats against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Faisal Chaudhry Advocate opened a window of the IHC and asked lawyers present outside to protest.
Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry grabbed his brother by the hand and was heard saying: “Imran phharya gaya ay, chal aaja [Irman Khan has been arrested. Let’s go.” After saying that, he went back and sat on his chair in the courtroom, the UK media reported.
ISLAMABAD: After months long delay in the revival of International Monetary Fund programme, Pakistan now aims to...
WASHINGTON: Facing a deep economic crisis, Pakistan has started to buy Russian oil, but the country’s petroleum...
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: A series of Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday killed three Islamic...
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump Tuesday slammed as a “disgrace” the verdict of of a New York jury finding him liable for...
The jury's ruling did not find Trump liable for the rape allegation made by Carroll
ISLAMABAD: The authorities concerned have gathered evidence against the PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his close contacts...