Assemblies to be dissolved if no election date till 20th: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that assemblies of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would be dissolved if the ruling coalition failed to come with the election date by Dec 20. “If the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement coalition government] does not bring forward a final formula on general election, then the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies will be dissolved. And, the process of elections will be completed in these two provinces before March 20. In this connection, (we) command allies’ complete confidence,” he added. He gave the warning to the PDM government via his Twitter account and alleged that the elders of the ‘imported government did not want elections, but having no idea how to run the country, as countries could not be run by installing ministers and conducting foreign tours.

The former minister contended that to run the country was a complicated and difficult issue, for which these rulers did not possess capability. He added that Pakistan was in need of political stability, and this was impossible without a stable government.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had announced quitting the assemblies of Punjab and KP during his Rawalpindi rally on Nov 26 and later said that the assemblies would be dissolved in the month of December. Now, Fawad has said that the step would be taken if the government failed to come up with a final election plan by Dec 20. Contrary to all this, there are also reports of divergent views within the party cadres on going for the extreme step.

Meanwhile, ex-state minister and senior PTI member Hammad Azhar accused the government of having a bizarre economic policy. He tweeted, “we have a bizarre economic policy right now. There are no dollars available at exchange rate the government is announcing”. “Imports artificially choked by tight capital controls and shortage of dollars, so expect shortages. Forex reserves continue to decline and net intl reserves now negative,” he said in the tweet.