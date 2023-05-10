Bhikki Power Plant key to supplying power to industry: minister

LAHORE: Bhikki Power Plant is located at a very important location and plays an important role in uninterrupted power supply to the industry. Provincial Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer said this during his visit to Bhikki Power Plant Sheikhupura along with Caretaker Minister for Communications and Excise Bilal Afzal on Tuesday.

The caretaker ministers visited various departments of Power Plant, reviewed different stages of energy generation and inspected the gas turbines.GM Operations Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Company informed the ministers about the power generation process and the production capacity of the plant during a detailed briefing. The ministers expressed satisfaction over the production capacity of the Bhikki Power Plant.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer said that uninterrupted supply of electricity is more important than reduction in electricity prices for the real development of the industry and increase in exports. He said that Sheikhupura and its suburbs have many factories working for the development of the national economy.