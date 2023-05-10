Cheating alleged during ongoing 9th and 10th grade examination

SWABI: There are reports of cheating allegedly in practice during the ongoing 9th and 10th grade examination of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE).It was observed during the last few days and some of the videos featuring cheating went viral on social media.

The leading schools, which are owned mostly by influential people, including the leaders of the political parties, get examination staff of their choice. If they fail in doing so, they allegedly oblige superintendents, deputy superintendents and invigilation staff and thus succeed in achieving the goals of securing good marks for their candidates by dint of a loose invigilation.

A school teacher who retired from government service two months back, said on condition of anonymity: “I think with the introduction of private institutions, the menace of cheating has increased manifold because they [owners] are in the race to get more marks for their own candidates and use different means for achieving this objective. Cheating is one of the sources for acquiring more marks.”

Another reason cited by most teachers was that some of the teachers regularly perform examination duty and fail to perform duty honestly for being financially weak which make them unable to uphold the professional principles.In one of the viral videos, a teacher is seen sitting beside a student and allowing him to cheat while attempting the question paper.In the other video, the students have put the cheating materials under the answer sheet, indulging in cheating freely and there is no one to stop them.