MoU signed on knowledge exchange

University of Management and Technology (UMT) hosted the Mayor of Brampton, Canada, Mr Patrick Brown for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and an exclusive talk.

According to a press release, the MoU laid the foundation of commitment to mutual collaboration, knowledge exchange and joint initiatives. The MoU was signed by UMT Rector Dr Asif Raza and Mr Patrick Brown.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Minister LG&CD Punjab, and Member Board of Governors UMT/ILM Trust, Acting President UMT Lt. Gen, (retd) Javed Hasan, DG UMT Prof. Abid Sherwani and senior management of UMT were also present.

Patrick Brown, engaged in a constructive discussion with Ibrahim Hasan Murad. The focus of the discussion was to explore areas of potential partnership and cooperation between Pakistan and Canada.

The Mayor of Brampton expressed gratitude for the warm welcome extended by the UMT management and shared that there was a special bond between Pakistan and Canada, characterised by kindness and generosity. Mr Patrick emphasised the importance of education to counter misinformation, highlighting Canada's belief that anything was possible with hard work and determination.