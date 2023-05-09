AJK president urges British MPs to raise Kashmir issue in parliament

MUZAFFARABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that British parliamentarians of Kashmir origin should raise the issue of Kashmir in the parliament and mount pressure on India to stop human rights violations against Kashmiris.

In a meeting with British MPs Imran Hussain and Tahir Ali, the AJK president said, “Kashmiri British MPs should use their political and diplomatic clout to put an immediate end to bloodshed and violence in the restive region.”

Despite the passage of 76 years, the unresolved dispute of Kashmir remains pending on the UN agenda, said Barrister Sultan Chaudhry, and added that the international community, especially the UK, should play its role to help resolve the long-drawn conflict in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

British MPs on the occasion condemned the Indian move to hold the G-20 conference in Srinagar on May 22, and assured the president that Kashmiris living in Britain would organise anti-India protests on that day to divert world attention towards the simmering situation in the IIOJ&K.