Hockey officials for National Games named

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation has named the officials for the 34th National Games hockey event to be held in Balochistan from May 12 to 19. An official of the PHF revealed that the chief coordinator of the event will be Syed Amin (Secretary Balochistan Hockey Association). Tournament Director will be Chand Parveen (Sports Board Punjab), Tournament Organizing Secretary Saba Nawaz Magsi (Quetta), and Assistant Tournament Director will be Ismat Atiya (Quetta).

Tournament Officers are Iffat Atta (Quetta), Nadia Ali (Quetta), Umme Habiba (Nawabshah), Farwah Jafri (Sukkhar), Humiara Jabeen (Sukkhar), Parveen Shafi (Rawalpindi), Zeb Al-Nisa (Lahore), Rabia Qadir (Wapda), Muqadas Fatima (Lahore) and Fakhira (Mardan).

The PHF has also announced male officials for the smooth conduct of the event. While the tournament director is Olympian Shakeel Abbasi (Quetta), tournament organizing secretary is Amjad Parvez Sati (Quetta), assistant tournament director Rai Usman Akbar (Lahore).

Umpires Manager is Muhammad Faiz (Peshawar) and Assistant Umpires Manager Farid Ansari (Quetta).

Umpires Panel has Anwar Hussain (Army), Yasir Khurshid (Railways), Haroon Rasheed (Peshawar), Waqas Butt (Wapda), Ameer Hamza (Ari Force), Fahad Ali Khan (Karachi), Irfan Tahir (Karachi), Zahid Ali (Sindh Police), Mazhar Wasim (Nankana), Wasim Abbas (Army), Muhammad Ali (Quetta), Faisal Syam (Quetta), Abdul Sattar (Quetta).