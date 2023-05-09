Twitter to remove inactive accounts

LONDON: Social media platform Twitter Inc will remove accounts that have been inactive for several years, CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet on Monday.Musk added that users on the micro-blogging platform could see a drop in follower count.

According to Twitter’s policy, users should log in to their account at least once every 30 days to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity. Earlier this month, Musk “threatened” to reassign National Public Radio’s Twitter account to another company, after the public broadcaster stopped posting content to its 52 official Twitter feeds in protest against a Twitter label that implied government involvement in its editorial content.

Twitter last month removed the legacy verified blue tick from the profile of thousands of people, including celebrities, journalists and prominent politicians. Musk has made account verification a part of Twitter’s Blue subscription, a move he said would tackle the issue of bot accounts on the social media platform. —Agencies

Meanwhile, a federal judge in California has tossed out a lawsuit accusing Twitter Inc of discriminating against workers with disabilities by requiring employees to report to the office and put in long hours working at high intensity.

US District Judge Haywood Gilliam in Oakland in a ruling issued late on Friday decided that plaintiff Dmitry Borodaenko, a former Twitter engineering manager, failed to show how policies set by CEO Elon Musk amid mass layoffs at the social media company disproportionately impacted disabled workers. But Gilliam gave Borodaenko, who lives in Scotts Valley, California, three weeks to file an amended lawsuit further detailing his claims in the lawsuit, proposed as a class action.