Western Canada seeks urgent help to fight wildfires

DRAYTON VALLEY, Canada: Canada struggled on Monday to control wildfires that have forced thousands to flee, halted oil production and threaten to raze towns, with the western province of Alberta calling for federal help.

Some 30,000 people were ordered to leave their homes over the past three days, as more than 100 fires flared across the province -- including 29 currently out of control. Federal disaster officials and the military were on standby, as Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was scheduled to speak by telephone with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to formally ask for assistance.

“We know that potentially there´s some military supports that they can offer. We´re going to see if they have any firefighting expertise. We´ll see if they have any engineering support,” Smith said late on Sunday.

Firefighters have prioritized dousing flames threatening homes and businesses. Many roads near the provincial capital Edmonton were blocked off as temporary shelters welcomed evacuees.

Oil firms -- including Vermilion Energy and Crescent Point Energy -- announced temporary shutdowns of operations, slashing production by more than 125,000 barrels of oil per day. Many residents and oil workers rode to safety in motorhomes or with campers in tow, and set up in empty parking lots.

Some are staying with friends or family, like Jerry Greiner, a resident from Dayton Valley, west of Edmonton. “We could see the smoke on Friday and there was a pretty strong wind,” the 55-year-old told AFP, his eyes tearing up as he recounted receiving the order to evacuate that night.

“We quickly grabbed our bags (and went) to our friends´ house. About 12 people stayed there,” he said. This marked the first time he has ever had to flee wildfires.