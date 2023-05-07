Pakistan surrenders Haj quota for first time

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan for the first time has surrendered quota of nearly 8,000 pilgrims for receiving fewer number of applications.
Pakistan received a quota of over 179,000 pilgrims for the Haj 2023. Out of this, 50 percent was given to private Haj operators, while 50 percent was equally divided between Regular Haj Scheme of government and Sponsorship Scheme. The applications were accepted with payment in dollars. Only 6,395 applications were received under the Sponsorship Scheme from overseas Pakistanis against the quota of over 40,000. As such, the remaining quota was transferred to the Regular Haj Scheme. Over 72,000 applications were received under the Regular Haj Scheme against the quota of over 44,000 and all were accommodated.
Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mahmood also told the National Assembly the other day, Pakistan would have to make payment for buildings’ rents and other dues if unutilized quota is not surrendered timely. The minister reiterated on Saturday that they had to surrender the quota for not getting the foreign exchange cover. During a visit to the Haj Camp in Islamabad, the minister said the government was making efforts to provide every possible facility to pilgrims. He said there would not be any compromise on training of pilgrims and coordinators.
