ACs, census teams to be in field till 15th: commissioner

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has issued orders that all ACs and census teams will be in the field till May 15 without observing any day off on Sundays.

The commissioner issued these directions to complete the counting of missing households and population in the ongoing census. He said that daily meeting will be held till May 15 in which progress of daily targets will be checked and new targets will be given.

A meeting regarding census was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa. Provincial Director Census Dr Wasim Abbas, DC Lahore Rafia Haider, Additional Commissioner Hamid Malhi participated in the meeting while all DCs and ACs participated through video link.

Commissioner Lahore said that block & circle-wise performance will be subject to payment to all supervisors and enumerators. The review issued, by Pakistan Beauru of Statistics in the meeting stated that in the last 3 days, 4,924 households have been counted in Lahore while 7,755 households have been counted in the Lahore division.

It was told in the report to the Commissioner Lahore that during only last one day 41,251 people have been added in Lahore and 84,024 in the division.

The deadline for the seventh census and the first digital census was 15 May 2023. The commissioner said that more professional officers will be deputed with every AC. There was no room for error. He said that ACs should use all means of communication for census promotion and awareness in their circles and blocks. Commissioner Lahore said that census till May 15 was the top priority of all officers.

On reporting of each vacant house concerned AC will personally go and verify. He appealed all citizens that if the census representative didn’t reach their homes, send a message to 9727.

Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed DCs to use all the resources during the date extension period to bring missing households and populations into the data.