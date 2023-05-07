Girls should continue medical profession even after marriage: minister

LAHORE : Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has urged female medical graduates to continue the medical profession even after marriage. He was speaking at the 20th Convocation of Allama Iqbal Medical College (AIMC) as a chief guest on Saturday.

Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof. Dr. Nadeem Hafeez Butt, Pro Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Nadia Naseem, Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Prof. Mah Jabin, Prof Ayesha, faculty members, fresh graduates and parents participated. Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram while addressing the participants of the convocation congratulated all the fresh graduates who got the MBBS degree. ‘Today all successful graduates are being given the opportunity to serve humanity. I have been a part of Allama Iqbal Medical College as Principal for four years’. The minister said that he also faced cases of terrorism for the honour of doctors in Jinnah Hospital. Allama Iqbal Medical College is a very excellent institution. Today the graduates are carrying the thought of Allama Iqbal. Today the actual examination of successful graduates has started. I want to congratulate best graduate M Ahmed and his parents. Parents and teachers play a vital role in the success of children, he added.

Dr. Javed Akram said that the doctor is the companion of the patient's sufferings. There is no greater wealth for a doctor than the prayers of his patients. A doctor becomes part of this family during treatment. Only a good person can become a good doctor. Doctors should develop good communication skills among themselves. Dr. Javed Akram said that a person should always dream big and work hard to achieve it. The distinguished graduates of Allama Iqbal Medical College will be welcomed by the entire cabinet in the Chief Minister's House soon. Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Dr. Nadeem Hafeez Butt in his welcome address congratulated the fresh graduates. ‘I am grateful to the caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram and the Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences for their visit’. He thanked all the colleagues who made this convocation a success. He said that Allama Iqbal Medical College is providing advanced training to children. Allama Iqbal Medical College is the first medical institution to introduce paperless working. "A new emergency department is being built in Jinnah Hospital with two hundred beds," he said, and thanked Gohar Ijaz for facilitating the patients at Jinnah Hospital. Pro Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof. Dr Nadia Naseem also addressed the audience.

Later, the caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram and principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Dr. Nadeem Hafeez Butt and others distributed gold medals and certificates of appreciation among prominent graduates.