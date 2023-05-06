Five Indian soldiers killed in IIOJ&K

SRINAGAR: Five Indian Army soldiers were killed and one wounded during an operation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on Friday, the army said.

Indian defence forces have launched several operations in the Rajouri sector of the Himalayan region since unidentified attackers opened fire on an Indian Army vehicle last month.

A military search team came across a group of men in an area which is “thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs” on Friday morning, the army said in a statement.

“They triggered an explosive device in retaliation,” the army said.

Two soldiers died in the attack and another three succumbed to their injuries later in the day, it added.