Five Indian soldiers killed in IIOJ&K

SRINAGAR: Five Indian Army soldiers were killed and one wounded during an operation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on Friday, the army said.
Indian defence forces have launched several operations in the Rajouri sector of the Himalayan region since unidentified attackers opened fire on an Indian Army vehicle last month.
A military search team came across a group of men in an area which is “thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs” on Friday morning, the army said in a statement.
“They triggered an explosive device in retaliation,” the army said.
Two soldiers died in the attack and another three succumbed to their injuries later in the day, it added.
