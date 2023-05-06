‘PHA to earn Rs150-200m more through digitisation’

LAHORE: The Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB) would provide digital management and monitoring system to the Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA), and an agreement was signed in this regard at the PHA head office, here on Friday. PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo and PITB Director Nausheen Fiaz signed the agreement, while Additional DG PHA Safiullah, Director Administration Musa Ai, Programme Manager PITB Muhammad Bilal and other officers were also present.
Addressing the event, Tahir Wattoo said that the aim of the agreement was to get an extraordinary digital monitoring and management system.
