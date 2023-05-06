FBISE forms committee to probe out of course Islamiyat paper

Islamabad:Chairman of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) while taking notice of complaints of candidates regarding of course question paper of Islamiyat Compulsory (Part-I) of Secondary School Certificate (SSC), has constituted a four-member committee to probe the matter.

The committee comprises the Director (Registration and Sports) FBISE, the Director (Research and Academics) FBISE, the Director of Academics FDE, and a Representative of the National Curriculum Council (NCC).

The committee will look into the matter while assessing questions framed in the question paper and alignment of these questions with the syllabus, prescribed book and curriculum, and contents of textbooks being taught in FDE institutions. It will submit its report in a couple of days.

The Islamiyat Compulsory Part-I paper was conducted on Thursday. The candidates who were students of educational institutions functioning under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) complained that the paper was out of the course and most of the questions were selected from the previous syllabus.

The FBISE letter says that more than 137,000 candidates appeared in the Islamiyat Part-I SSC paper, 112,463 opted old syllabus and 24,857 opted new syllabus.

The candidates who opted for the new syllabus have demanded that Islamiyat Compulsory paper should be re-taken as most of the questions which were included in Thursday's paper were chosen from the old syllabus. "We want to re-appear in paper with new syllabus and no lenient marking is acceptable," some of the candidates when contacted to seek their views said.