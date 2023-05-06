Murder attempt on Mukhtaran Mai condemned

Lahore:A network of 25 national and international organisations has strongly condemned the attempt of murder of women rights activist Mukhtaran Mai in her village Ali Pur, Muzaffargarh.

Mumkin Alliance members expressed concern for Mukhtatan Mai upon her statement on the incident she faced few days back. According to her, the planned attack on her is similar to one she faced in 2002. The members showed concern over the pre-emptive attack on Mukhtaran Mai and demanded the government provide protection, security, and justice to Mukhtaran Mai and ensure that her assaulters are apprehended and held responsible so that she is able to access her fundamental ‘right to movement and right to life’.