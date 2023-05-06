It’s a difficult life

The problem of rising prices in Pakistan has become quite common, affecting almost every household in the country. The prices of essential items such as pluses, cereal, oil, sugar, onion, vegetables, and fruit, and other basic necessities of life have touched new heights. The steep rise in prices has hit poor and lower middle-class families hard. Factors responsible for continuous price hikes also include black marketing, hoarding, corruption at all levels, a fall in production levels, and an improper system of distribution. It is time that the government took the necessary steps to bring the prices under control. The government needs to act strictly against the hoarding, black marketing and profiteering of essential items.
Muhammad Naeem
Kashmore
