Canada summons China ambassador, mulls expelling diplomats

OTTAWA: Canada on Thursday summoned China´s ambassador as it considered expelling a Chinese diplomat accused of having sought to intimidate a Canadian lawmaker and his family over the MP´s criticisms of Beijing.

The developments were revealed during a heated exchange between Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and the parliamentarian who was targeted, Michael Chong, during her testimony before a Commons committee looking into allegations of Chinese interference in Canadian affairs.

While being questioned by Chong, who has called for the Chinese diplomat in question to be kicked out of the country, Joly said her deputy minister was “right now meeting with the Chinese ambassador after summoning him.” “We´re assessing different options including the expulsion of diplomats,” she added.