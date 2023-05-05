World Bank mission visits Sukkur Barrage

SUKKUR: A high-level mission of the World Bank, along with social environment and social safeguards mission, visited Sukkur Barrage and held meetings with the irrigation officials of Guddu and Sukkur barrages on Thursday.

The World Bank Implementation Support Mission was led by task team leader, water resources management specialist Francois Onimus and Thiruni Liyanage co-task team leader, while the social safeguards mission was led by senior environmental specialist Takeaki Sato and senior social development specialist Imran-ul-Haq.

Task team leader and water resources management specialist Francois Onimus suggested the installation of Pinjar during construction activities in the river to protect the Indus blind dolphins and other species and maintain environmental conditions of dolphins’ habitat and flora and fauna.

He said that the dolphins’ management plan is an integral part of the environmental and social management plan, which includes protection of blind dolphins habitat.

The World Bank official presided over the progress-review meeting at the Office of the Chief Engineer Guddu Barrage in Sukkur.

Thiruni Liyanage co-task team leader World Bank urged to expedite the rehabilitation work to meet the project timelines.

The world Bank mission reviews the project implementation progress and supports smooth implementation of the World Bank-funded Sindh barrages improvement project at Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

SBIP project Director Ghulam Muhiuddin Mughal briefed the officials about the project activities till date and said that it would be completed in its stipulated period.

Guddu Barrage Chief Enginner Mohammad Ishaq Abbasi said that replacement process of gates and hoisting system may be expedited before the commencement of the flood season.

Adnan Khan, Deputy Conservator Wild Life Department, said, “We have rescued 14 Indus blind dolphins from various canals and up and down streams of Guddu and Sukkur barrages.”

He said that through the help of experts, they continued to protect Indus blind dolphins.