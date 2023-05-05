PTI pours scorn on Bilawal’s visit to India

In this photo released by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, third left, walks with other officials toward his plane to depart for India, in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, May 4, 2023. —AP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Thursday poured scorn on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s visit to India, alleging he had gone there to show loyalty to Bajwa Plan of appeasing the US on Israel and India.

“As I had pointed out earlier, Imported FM was desperate to go to Goa to show his loyalty to Bajwa's Plan of appeasing the US on Israel & India. He again missed meetings in Afghanistan because no photo ops there! Despite insult by India of refusal to arrange bilateral meetings, he’s desperate to go,” tweeted PTI senior leader Dr Shireen Mazari.

Senior Vice-President of PTI Fawad Chaudhry also took to his Twitter handler to unleash condemnation on the foreign minister’s visit and wrote, “strongly condemn FM visit of Goa, participation would have been possible on video but problem is you people in love of Modi are ready to disregard atrocities committed by Modi Janta in Kashmir and hardships Muslims of India and minorities to make Modi Janta happy. Pak Foreign policy is dead by all definitions of the word”.

He wrote that dozens of journalists have been sent to Goa with Bilawal, who will also serve as his political assistants along with official coverage of Bilawal Bhutto’s visit.

Separately, on the appearance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan before court here, PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi issued a statement and said, “Chairman Imran Khan is going to appear in the court to face bogus cases despite ill health and serious threat to his life. I want to warn the authorities concerned that any misadventure on this occasion can cause tension”. He claimed that like him the entire nation stood with Imran Khan today and that God willing, victory will soon be destiny of Pakistan and captain Imran Khan.

On Imran’s appearance before court, Fawad said Imran Khan’s car not allowed to go to Islamabad High Court so that people could be told their worth. He added PTI chief was not allowed to come in the car despite medical problems and security concerns.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Islamabad chapter has decided to hold rally on May 6 in the federal capital on chairman’s call to express solidarity with the judiciary. PTI Islamabad President Ali Nawaz Awan has informed the district administration in writing that PTI will hold peaceful rally on May 06 from Zero Point and it will end at Fatima Jinnah Park here. He requested that adequate security should be provided to the rally.

According to the Central Media Department of PTI, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) senior leader Maryam Nawaz has levelled false allegations against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s wife Bushra Bibi, who has initiated formal legal proceedings against Maryam Nawaz and legal notice has been sent to her.

Imran’s spouse has demanded unconditional apology from PMLN leader within 7 days, who had ‘made false and baseless allegations against Bushra Bibi in a speech in Lahore on May 1’.

She has been warned to be brought to book under relevant laws, including criminal code and defamation, for not withdrawing her statement. The text of Maryam Nawaz’s speech based on the allegations has also been made part of the notice.