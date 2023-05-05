13 suspects involved in drug pushing, theft arrested

LAHORE:The police arrested 13 criminals involved in drug pushing, robbery and theft incidents. North Cantt police arrested four drug-pushers and recovered 3kg charas from their possession. The accused were identified as Iqbal, Tanveer, Usman and Feezan. Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff City Division arrested three bike thieves Haneef, Salim and Nasir and recovered 56 bikes from them. Lorri Adda police arrested two suspects Moazam and Shah Mir and recovered 762 bottles of indigenous liquor from them. Liaqatabad police arrested two robbers Musa and Daniyal and recovered three stolen bikes from them. North Cantt police arrested two persons Sheri Masih and Ayesha who were wanted by the police in a theft case.

Suspect injured by accomplice firing arrested

Badami Bagh police Thursday arrested a robber who was wounded by the firing of his own accomplice.

Badami Bagh police signalled two suspects riding on a bike to stop for checking. One of the two suspects fired shots at the cops and mistakenly wounded his accomplice. The police arrested the injured while his accomplice rode away from the scene. Police said that the injured suspect identified as Aurangzeb had a criminal record and was involved in murder and robbery. The injured robber was admitted to hospital.

Youth injured by addicts dies

A 20-year-old youth expired in hospital on Thursday, 16 days after he was injured by drug addicts in the Tibbi City area.

The victim identified as Hafiz Ameer forbade addicts from using drugs, on which they cut his throat with a sharp-edged weapon 16 days ago. He was admitted to hospital where he died. The police shifted the body to the morgue.

Man found dead

A 50-year-old man was found dead in his house in the limits of Ghalib Market police on Thursday. The victim was identified as Jalal Maqsood. The police shifted the body to the morgue.