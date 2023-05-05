Unstable Pakistan

Pakistan’s current situation is quite alarming – for not only politicians but also us the people. Our country faces an array of issues, ranging from political insecurity and economic turmoil to security concerns and environmental deterioration. These concerns pose significant dangers to our wellbeing and development, and they demand immediate attention and action from all sides. The country has had numerous changes in leadership over the years, with several leaders failing to complete their tenure. This has led to a lack of continuity and consistency in policymaking and has hindered Pakistan’s progress towards achieving its development goals.

The country currently faces a high rate of inflation, a rising debt burden, and a significant trade deficit. These factors are contributing to a decline in the standard of living for many as well as a lack of job and investment opportunities. Authorities need to take serious steps to resolve all these issues.

Fariha Ahmed

Karachi