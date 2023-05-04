Events held in KP to mark World Press Freedom Day

PESHAWAR: Events and walks were organised across the province in connection with the World Press Freedom Day on Wednesday.

In the provincial capital, the journalists staged a rally outside the Peshawar Press Club. Carrying banners and placards, the journalists demanded the government to provide security to them.

In Swat, an event regarding the Press Freedom Day was held at the University of Swat to highlight the need for responsible journalism for the uplift of society. The conference, in this connection, was held under the banner of Suvastu Photo Video Club, University of Swat, which was addressed by Mahboob Ali, a senior journalist.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Hassan Sher, Treasurer Fayyaz Ahamd Khan, Registrar Imtiaz Ali Khan, Provost Fida Hussan, society’s organiser Sadia Younus and students were in attendance.Speaking on the occasion, Mahboob Ali said that journalists in Pakistan were exercising more freedom than some of the neighboring countries, where journalism is passing through government’s restrictions.

However, he said that most of the time the prevailing unfavorable environment becomes a threat to journalists, adding that a recent report of the Reporters Without Borders listed Pakistan in top 10 countries of the world where journalists were more often facing life threats.

Responding to a question, the speaker said that the field of journalism was a vast field and many students could excel and make a bright career. Speaking on the occasion, senior journalist Sherin Zada said that working in a conflict zone was a difficult task. However, he added that young journalists should take care of themselves while reporting from the war-hit areas.

Provost University of Swat Dr Fida Hussain thanked the guest speakers and urged the students to devote their time to studies and research. At the concluding ceremony, shields were awarded to the keynote speaker Mahboob Ali and Sherin Zada.The event was also organised at the Swat Press Club where the senior journalists urged the government to take steps to make the country safe for journalists.

JAMRUD: Journalists of Jamrud celebrated Press Freedom Day by holding an event. On the occasion, the journalists carried banners and placards in support of freedom of the press and journalists.

Addressing the journalists on the occasion, Jamrud Press Club president Sajid Ali said that the area journalists reported under difficult conditions, but the current and previous governments had not given any grant or fund to Jamrud Press Club, due to which the press club is facing financial difficulties. “We believe in the freedom of press and do not allow any force to restrict this freedom,” he added.

BARA: District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber Saleem Abbas Kulachi has said that the tribal districts journalists rendered matchless sacrifices in militancy.

During his visit to Bara Press Club on the occasion of Press Freedom Day, he said that the journalists of the Bara Press Club had done impartial reporting in difficult situations in the area.

He said the journalists of ex-Fata had played an important role in the restoration of peace and harmony.

He maintained that the journalists had always struggled to solve the problems of people by bringing them into the notice of authorities concerned.“We pay tribute to the Bara Press Club journalists for their valuable services for peace in the area,” he said.

In Chitral, an event was organized in connection with the day with the support of the European Union and Aga Khan Rural Support Programme. Speaking of the occasion, the speakers said that a vibrant media was a must for a strong democracy in the country. They urged the government to check attacks on journalists and provide security to them.