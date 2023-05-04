29 nurses promoted

LAHORE:Punjab Health Department has promoted 29 nurses to Grade 17 and in this regard a formal notification has also been issued.

PGMI/AMC Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar has congratulated all the nurses on their promotion in a ceremony on Wednesday. MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam, DCNS Ramzan Bibi and Principal Nursing College Mrs Maimoona Sattar were also present. Prof Al-Fareed said that getting promotion in government jobs gives an opportunity to work with new determination while especially in the field of nursing which is a challenging and difficult job.