Imam, Babar, pacers shine as Pakistan win NZ series

KARACHI: Pakistan gave their preparations for this year’s ICC World Cup a shot in the arm when they trounced New Zealand in the third One-day International by 26 runs, a series-winning triumph, here at the National Stadium on Wednesday night.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq hit 90 and skipper Babar Azam scored 54 before Pakistan’s pace trio of Naseem Shah, Shah Shah Afridi and Waseem Junior bowled out a spirited New Zealand side with five balls to spare to seal a 3-0 victory in the five-match series. Pakistan had earlier won the first two ODI games in Rawalpindi.

The script didn’t change in Karachi either as the Pakistanis posted 287-6 after being asked to bat first on a slow Karachi wicket that offered variable bounce.

New Zealand got off to a flying start with openers Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell putting up a stand of 83 from 15.2 overs. Mitchell fell to Wasim while trying to go for a big hit while Blundell ran himself out after scoring 65 from 78 balls. Fully aware that they needed to win this game to keep the five-match series alive, the Black Caps kept fighting despite some tight bowling from Pakistan.

Tom Latham hit a 60-ball 45 but it was debutant Cole McConchie who kept New Zealand in the hunt with an unbeaten 64 from just 45 balls. He hit six fours and two sixes in an entertaining knock which took the game in the final over.

New Zealand faced an uphill task of scoring 28 from Naseem Shah’s 50th over and it was game over following Matt Henry’s run out off the first delivery. Both sides will play the next two games later this week at the same venue. Earlier, Imam hit a 107-ball 90 and Babar scored a stylish 54 as Pakistan scored 287-6. The hosts rode on a 108-run partnership for the second wicket between Imam and Babar to put up a decent total. The Karachi wicket wasn’t the sort of the featherbeds in Pindi and their openers struggled in the opening overs of the innings that began in front of near empty stands on a warm Wednesday afternoon. There were high expectations from Fakhar who had hit back-to-back tons but the big-hitting opener fell for a 26-ball 19 that included four boundaries. Imam was joined by Babar and the two laid the foundation of a respectable total. Babar made 54 from 62 balls with three fours and a six before becoming one of Matt Henry’s three victims. Imam hit seven fours and a six in his 90. He was on course for a ton but was scalped by Adam Milne. Mohammad Rizwan chipped in with 32 while Agha Salman made 31. Shadab Khan’s 21-run cameo from 10 balls lifted Pakistan to 287. Henry finished with 3-54 while Milne took 2-56.