Out of gas

The unscheduled loadshedding of gas in Karachi’s Saadi Town area is creating problems for residents. People are forced to order in, which is causing various health issues. I am a university student, and I am unable to make a single cup of tea or coffee for myself during my late-night studies. On top of it, power outages remain a problem across the country. We are now unable to use gas generators because of the unavailability of gas; using petrol is out of question due to high petrol prices.

Who is responsible for gas loadshedding? And why should people suffer due to someone else’s incompetence? The management of the SSGCL must ensure that gas is available during peak hours and take steps to reduce this loadshedding.

Izzat Jadoon

Karachi