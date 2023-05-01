 
May 01, 2023
Two girls injured

May 01, 2023

Two girls were stabbed and injured in the Shahdara Town area on Sunday. They were identified as Safia Bibi, 22, and Sadia, 4. Sadia happened to be a niece of Safia’s husband Ali Raza. The victims were at home when some unidenti fied persons stabbed and in jured both Safia and Sadia. The injured were admitted to hospital.