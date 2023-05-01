NA session rescheduled for Tuesday

The inside view of the National Assembly. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The adjourned session of the National Assembly was Sunday advanced by one day and now it will resume on Tuesday.

Highly-placed sources told The News Sunday that the change had been made in view of the hearing of a petition against the Supreme Court Procedure and Practice Act, 2023 in the apex court. The eight-member bench — headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial — would hear the petition on Tuesday.

The legal fraternity across the country has taken a position against the hearing of the matter and asked for its enforcement.

The session was adjourned last week till May 3 but Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf issued an order on Sunday for an early sitting.

The order reads: “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (b) of Sub-rule (2) of rule 49 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, the Hon. Speaker has been pleased to call sitting of the National Assembly on Tuesday the 2nd May 2023 at 4.00 p.m. instead of Wednesday the 3rd May 2023 at 4.00 p.m.”

The notification has been issued by Muhammad Mushtaq, Additional Secretary Legislation of the NA.

The sources pointed out that the sudden change in the schedule was not without a purpose.

The parliament won’t hesitate in reacting to the apex court’s verdict, if contrary to the will of the Constitution and parliament, through rejection, fresh legislation and passing any other appropriate order on the matter.

The act has already become a part of the book and the parliament is bent upon resisting any change in its status, the sources said.

Meanwhile, a report from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the Punjab Assembly election is also supposed to be taken up by the apex court’s three-member bench.

The parliament has also rejected the constitution of the bench. Any action on account of the ECP report would also be responded by the parliament, which has been in session since last month.

The sources said the parliament would continue to be in session as long the current constitutional and judicial crisis continues.

The sources pointed out that the joint sitting was being convened this week to take up the NAB amendment law that had been returned unsigned by President Arif Alvi.

The joint sitting will adopt the bill yet another time and the same would be consigned to the president again for assent.

In case, he doesn’t sign it within 10 days, the bill will automatically become an act.