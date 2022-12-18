NA session summoned on Tuesday

The inside view of the National Assembly. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday summoned the session of the National Assembly on Tuesday.The president summoned the session to meet on December 20 at 5:30 pm under the powers conferred by Clause (1), Article 54 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Earlier on Thursday, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf rescheduled the joint session of Majlis-e-Shoora at 3pm on December 20 instead of 4pm on same day.

According to a notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, the joint session had been rescheduled by the speaker in exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to Rule 4 of the Parliament (Joint Sittings) Rules, 1973. It says: “The speaker shall determine when a joint sitting shall be adjourned sine die or to a particular day, or to an hour of the same day: provided that the speaker may, if he thinks fit, call a joint sitting before the date or time to which it has been adjourned or at any time after the joint sitting has been adjourned sine die.”

The present National Assembly had come into existence following the 2018 general elections.