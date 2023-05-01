Pak Fareed Qidwai elected as Parish Councillor in Chiseldon

ISLAMABAD: Saudi born, Pakistani Fareed Qidwai, who holds Irish citizenship has been elected as the Parish Councillor in Chiseldon Parish, in a predominantly white town of Swindon, England two weeks ago.
Fareed is a member of a Liberal Democrat Party. He rose to the ranks recently and was selected as the Treasurer of the Swindon Liberal Democrat and also the Election Campaign Manager back, this is the party’s first victory.
Fareed has contributed immensely in the local community in Chiseldon, Swindon which resulted in his victory. Fareed is also running for two other elections as a candidate for A) South Swindon Central Parish (Lawn & Badbury Park) which is another Parish and also B) for Swindon Borough Council.
