Cops asked to maintain order

LAKKI MARWAT: Regional Police Officer Bannu (RPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar inspected the police station of Serai Naurang tehsil Saturday evening and checked records there.
A police spokesman said that DPO Lakki Marwat Muhammad Ashfaq briefed Syed Ashfaq Anwar on the overall law and order situation in the district.The RPO also chaired a meeting at the police station and said that all the available resources should be utilised to protect the life and property of people and any kind of negligence would not be tolerated.He asked the cops to deal with the antisocial elements sternly and to also take measures to maintain flow of traffic in the town.
