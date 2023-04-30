‘Wrong property tax assessment not to be tolerated’

LAHORE : Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Punjab, Muhammad Ali has said that elimination of taut mafia from excise offices was his first priority, for which he had been making surprise visits to offices across the province since the first day he assumed the charge.

While making a surprise visit to Farid Kot office of Excise Department on Saturday, he instructed the officers that no agents should be seen inside and outside the Excise offices.

While inspecting various sections of property tax and motor vehicle branch, the DG also emphasised that the pending cases of property tax, vehicle registration and transfer, etc. should be dealt with quickly and citizens should not be compelled to make frequent visits for their issues. He said that wrong assessment of property tax would not be tolerated.

"There are many complaints of citizens in this regard. Therefore, if any complaint is found to be true, strict action will be taken against the concerned Excise & Taxation Officer and Inspector.", he warned.

The DG directed that the backlog of pending smart cards should be cleared soon and provision of departmental services to the citizens should be made as easy as possible. Speaking on the occasion, he said the system of self-assessment of property tax was being introduced soon, which would eliminate the irregularities of the inspectors.

"I will continue to make surprise visits to excise offices across Punjab so that all officers should improve their attendance and performance besides meeting the given targets", he added.