Kim Jong Un’s sister warns US-S Korea plan risking serious danger

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister warned Saturday that a US-South Korean agreement aimed at strengthening deterrence against Pyongyang will lead to “more serious danger”, state media reported.
The United States and South Korea vowed this week that North Korea would face a nuclear response and the “end” of the leadership there should it use its own nukes against the allies, as the two countries´ presidents met in Washington.
In Pyongyang’s first response to the Washington summit, Kim Yo Jong said the North remained convinced that its nuclear deterrent “should be brought to further perfection.”
In a further swipe at the 80-year-old Biden´s age, Kim´s sister said Saturday that he was “not at all capable of taking the responsibility... an old man with no future”.
She added it was “too much for him to serve out the two-year remainder of his office term”, before then calling South Korean President Yoon a “fool”.
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday appeared in public for the first time in three days...
KYIV, Ukraine: A huge fire erupted in Moscow-annexed Crimea after a suspected drone attack hit an oil depot on...
Tehran: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday slammed the United States´ presence in the Middle East, as he...
HOUSTON: Police were searching for a gunman believed to have shot dead five Hondurans including an eight-year-old...
KHARTOUM: Warplanes on bombing raids drew heavy anti-aircraft fire over Khartoum on Saturday as fierce fighting...
TEHRAN: An Iranian cleric was stabbed Saturday during an apparent road rage incident in the holy city of Qom, state...