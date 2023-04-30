Armed robbers hit Paris Bulgari jewellery store

PARIS: Armed robbers raided the Bulgari luxury jewellery store on the swanky Place Vendome in central Paris in broad daylight Saturday, fleeing with a haul of unknown value, police and prosecutors said.
Three people on two motorbikes entered the store in the popular tourist district at around 1:45pm local time (1145 GMT), a police source said, citing preliminary information.
The scale of the damage and the loot they got away with is still being assessed, the source added.
The same Bulgari store was also targeted in an armed robbery in September 2021, the damage of which was estimated at 10 million euros.
