PM reiterates Pakistan’s desire for peace

NOWSHERA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said Pakistan’s armed forces had the capability to defeat the anti-country elements and they would always come up to expectations of people.

Addressing the passing-out parade at the PAF Academy Asghar Khan in Risalpur as the chief guest, Shehbaz said the nation was standing behind its armed forces like a solid rock, and it would continue to do so in future to defeat the evil designs of anti-Pakistan forces. “This mutual bond of love, devotion and abiding reverence has remained unbroken. I have an unwavering belief that our armed forces will always live up to the expectation of people in future as well,” he added.

The prime minister said Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be construed as its weakness and urged India to stop human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir. “India has turned the Kashmir valley into an open jail where its security forces were perpetrating atrocities against innocent Kashmiris,” he said. Congratulating the passed-out cadets, he termed them an asset to the nation. He said there could be no peace in South Asia without a just and fair settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the UN resolutions and aspiration of the people of Kashmir. “We condemn the grave human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urge the world to take note of the illegal changes by India post-August 2019,” he added.

Shehbaz added that he was very happy to see the high standards and level of discipline at the PAF academy. He said the PAF had always come up to expectations of the nation and spared no effort to defend the motherland.

The prime minister recalled that the PAF gave a befitting reply to the Indian aggression in February 2019. He said that the nation faced terrorism and extremism in the last two decades, adding that the armed forces and other law-enforcement agencies bravely fought the menace of terrorism.

He said the global economy was facing a host of challenges including climate change, and assured the nation that the government was striving to save people from its impact. He said Pakistan was facing economic challenges, and called for signing a charter of economy by all political parties. However, he added that his government was trying its level best to fix the economy and steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

“Thanks to the tough decisions at the cost of our political assets, we are on the way to overcoming these challenges successfully soon one day,” said the prime minister.

Earlier, the PM reviewed the parade and presented awards to cadets.

Separately, Shehbaz Sharif met Balochistan National Party (BNP) Chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal at the PM House and declared that the country’s development was linked with the progress and prosperity of Balochistan province. He said the Baloch youth were an asset to the country and their uplift was a government priority.

The PM said the government was making all-out efforts for Gwadar’s development as well as for providing facilities of international standard to the residents of the port city.

The BNP head, on behalf of the people of Balochistan and their elected representatives, expressed confidence in prime minister’s measures for the country’s security as well as Balochistan’s development. Mengal said the PM personally sympathised with the flood-hit people of Balochistan, which was unprecedented.

The BNP chief said during the last one year, the prime minister stabilised the country’s economy despite utmost economic difficulties and natural calamities.

Also, former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Hanif Abbasi called on PM Shehbaz Sharif on Friday and congratulated him on securing the vote of confidence from the National Assembly. He apprised the premier of public appreciation of operationalisation of the Urology and Transplantation Institute of Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif lauded the team involved in helping the Pakistanis in Sudan over its efforts to ensure successful evacuation of nationals. He expressed satisfaction over the safe arrival of 847 Pakistanis at Sudan Port and 107 Pakistanis in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He also lauded the efforts of Pakistan Air Force for ensuring the safe return of Pakistanis from Sudan.

PM Shehbaz appreciated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and Secretary Foreign Affairs for efficiently supervising the overall operation. He also praised the Pakistani Ambassador in Sudan Mir Behrose Reki, Head of Chancery Muhammad Saeed, Defence Attache Col Muhammad Haroon, and Commercial Attache Attaullah.