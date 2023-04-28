PM Shehbaz vows not to leave people at mercy of global market disruptions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews the passing out parade of cadets at the Pakistan Air Force’s Asghar Khan Academy on April 28, 2023. — Twitter/@Marriyum_A

RISALPUR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday vowed not to leave the inflation-weary people of Pakistan at the mercy of the disruptions in the global markets, despite global economic crisis adversely affecting all walks of life in the country.



“We need to build resilience and protect our economy from global shocks. This is possible if we think long and hard and introduce structural reforms in the economy to make it sustainable,” he said addressing the passing out parade of cadets at the Pakistan Air Force’s Asghar Khan Academy.

The premier added that it is for this purpose that he had always been a strong proponent of the charter of economy.

“Let me assure that we are making all effort to bring our economy back on track. Thanks to the tough decisions at the cost of our political assets, we are on the way to overcome these challenges successfully one day soon,” he reiterated.

'Nation tested by challenges in last two decades'

The premier said that the whole nation stood behind its armed forces like a solid rock and it would continue to do so in future to defeat the evil designs of anti-Pakistan forces.

"This mutual bond of love, devotion and abiding reverence has remained unbroken. I have unwavering belief that our armed forces will always live up to the expectation of the people in future as well," he said.

PM Shehbaz said over the last two decades the nation had been tested by a combination of challenges such as terrorism, extremism and militancy.

"The manner in which our armed forces, including the air force, police and intelligence community have risen to the challenges and neutralised the threats to our national security is simply outstanding.”



He recalled the recent example of the PAF’s true professionalism when it showed befitting and determined response to the Indian aggression in February 2019.

“The whole world saw how our brave sons humiliated the Indian air force and showed exceptional skill and expertise,” he added.



'Desire for peace must not be misunderstood as weakness'

The prime minister said Pakistan was a peace-loving nation and wished to maintain friendly ties with all countries specially neighboring countries; however he said “our desire for peace must not be misunderstood as weakness”.



He said there could be no peace in South Asia without a just and fair settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the UN aspiration and the aspiration of the people of Kashmir.

“We condemn the grave human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urge the world to take note of the illegal changes by India post August 2019,” he added.

Earlier, the PM reviewed the parade and presented awards to cadets. PAF’s Sherdil Squadron also displayed a splendid air display on the occasion.

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and other civil and military officials were also present on the occasion.