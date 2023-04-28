Shehbaz felicitates Chinese PM on his election

China's new Premier Li Qiang warned of 'many new challenges' to economic growth. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang spoke over the telephone on Thursday and discussed mutual issues.

The PM congratulated the Chinese premier on his election to the high office, saying it reflected the deep-seated trust of the Chinese nation and confidence in him, stemming from his many achievements in public service.

As an all-weather partner and close friend, Pakistan appreciated China’s peaceful development as a positive factor of international peace and stability and expressed his confidence that China would continue to achieve milestones on its journey towards modernisation and rejuvenation.

Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s unstinting support to China on its core issues, including the “One China” policy, Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and the South China Sea. He expressed Pakistan’s sincere gratitude for China’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and support for Pakistan on core issues.

The Chinese premier appreciated Pakistan’s support for China and reaffirmed China’s continuing support for Pakistan’s national development, sovereignty and territorial integrity. As an all-weather friend, China would continue to stand with Pakistan at all times, he said.

Recalling the prime minister’s visit to China in November 2022 and wide-ranging conversations with President Xi Jinping and the Chinese leadership, the two leaders took stock of bilateral cooperation in key areas, including CPEC. They agreed to enhance their cooperation in all spheres so as to realise shared objectives of benefiting the peoples of their countries, while also contributing to regional peace, prosperity and stability.

“I reiterated Pakistan’s firm support to China on its core issues while appreciating its unflinching support to Pakistan,” the PM said on his Twitter account. He said they also reviewed progress on Pakistan-China initiatives including CPEC for greater win-win outcomes. “I am confident that China will continue making achievements towards modernisation,” he added.